YouTube TV price hike: Hurry up, curious cord-cutters, unless you want to pay more

YouTube’s cable-like subscription service is getting a price bump, but there’s still time to save a little money if you were thinking about signing up for the service. The Google-owned video site is raising the price of YouTube TV to $40 a month, up from $35 a month. Subscribers who sign up before March 13 (tomorrow!) will still be charged the lower rate, at least for now, Engadget reports.

The new price point puts YouTube TV in line with other “skinny” bundle offerings, such as Sony’s PlayStation Vue. YouTube announced the price increase last month after striking a deal with Turner. It has since added eight Turner-owned networks, including CNN, TBS, and TNT.

YouTube doesn’t break out how many people subscribe to YouTube TV, but a CNBC estimate from January put the number at about 300,000.CZ