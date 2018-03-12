John Oliver Calls Out How Everyone Bungled International Women’s Day

What: A detailed account of the many ways brands, newscasters, and political figures each tainted International Women’s Day in their own special way.

Who: John Oliver and the Last Week Tonight writing staff.

Why we care: Last week, Fast Company paid close attention to how brands were pandering to women for International Women’s Day. It turns out, however, that the staff at Last Week Tonight was looking even closer. On a segment during Sunday night’s episode, John Oliver went off on some fake-woke brand activations (Brawny’s “Who’s Your Shero?” is particularly galling), inappropriate on-set behavior from newscasters, and of course some high-level creepiness from politicians Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin. The person who fares the worst during this segment, however, is Philadelphia Fox 29 news anchor Mike Jerrick, who is shown making his coworkers visibly uncomfortable several times over with his ideas about International Women’s Day, women in general, and those co-workers. If nothing else, Last Week Tonight certainly assured that Jerrick’s little-seen chauvinism will now receive the wider negative attention it deserves. Happy Monday, Jerrick!