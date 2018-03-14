Do This 20-Minute Morning Routine Before Answering A Single Email

In 1957, the designers Charles and Ray Eames created a “Solar Do-Nothing Machine” for the Aluminum Company of America. It’s a solar-powered gizmo whose artful welter of spinning doohickeys and pulley-powered whatsits amounts to a kind of phantasmagoric Rube Goldberg Machine–a lark that, technically, produces nothing. That is, if you believe that joy, inspiration, and an early exploration of solar-generated electricity are also nothing.

I think about the Solar Do-Nothing Machine on Monday mornings here at Herman Miller, where the Eameses designed some of the most iconic furniture of the 20th century. That’s because, before my two teammates and I succumb to a crushing cache of emails and Slack alerts, we get our coffees and park ourselves (in a trio of Eames Shell chairs) for a 20-minute round of cutthroat anagrams.

As far as work output goes, we aren’t technically producing anything more than the Do-Nothing Machine did. Yet our morning ritual similarly has a function that’s harder to see: It’s a mental warm-up that jumpstarts team creativity at a time of the day when it’s most likely to be gobbled up by distractions.

Not every team benefits from a 20-minute round of early-morning anagrams, but most will benefit from what I like to think of as “craft-adjacent play” before getting down to work.

Related: Need A Creative idea In 10 Minutes? Play With The Stuff On Your Desk

What’s The Point Of Craft-Adjacent Play?

For the uninitiated, cutthroat anagrams is a multiplayer game of speed anagrams you play with a set of Scrabble tiles. You gradually flip over your pile of tiles, forming and rearranging words as quick as you can, all while defending the ones you’ve made and stealing those of your opponents. It’s a deep-dive into word nerdery–the kind of game that, after a round, or maybe two, sends essentially everyone else I’ve played with looking for a sink of dishes to wash or a spreadsheet to pore over. Astoundingly, my colleagues Amanda and Lindsey like it (. . . okay, Amanda might be lying, but it really feels like Lindsey is down).

And that part is key. For the three of us, at least, words are our tools. To use them well, we need to deeply experience our tools and how they work–before we dig into our inboxes or tackle anything else. I also believe that the rearrangement of words is not that far from the rearrangement of ideas, and that, as Charles and Ray once said, “Toys and games are the prelude to serious ideas.