Scientologists are getting their own TV network

Clear your primetime schedule and get ready to hail Xenu, because the Church of Scientology is launching its own TV network at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

According to a promo for the new network, “The only thing more interesting than what you’ve heard is what you haven’t.” And since Leah Remini and Going Clear filmmaker Alex Gibney have made sure we’ve all heard a lot of very interesting things about the church, The Scientology Network has set the bar very high for themselves.

Per the group’s announcement on Sunday, their content will be available on DirectTV, AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, and Chromecast, as well as on their app. As for what the Scientology Network will be airing, Deadline reported a sneak peek that included shows like “Meet a Scientologist, Voices for Humanity, L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice and more.” As of yet, there’s no telling whether this network will feature the work of some of its most famous members. So, if you were hoping for a 24-hour stream of Tom Cruise movies or an endless run of Beck videos, don’t get too excited. Until tonight, the only thing we know for sure about the Scientology Network is that at least the signal will be nice and clear (Scientology joke!) and that someone will watch the network for a week and write a think piece about it.

ML