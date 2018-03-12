Report: Alexa will soon be laughing at you in the workplace, too

Alexa, when’s the next staff meeting? Alexa, please turn off all microphones on the conference call except mine. Alexa, why does Janet keep stealing all the pens?

You guessed it: Amazon’s laughing virtual assistant is coming to office.

The e-commerce giant is planning to integrate Alexa into enterprise software, Axios reported today. Companies will also be able to write their own skills for the virtual assistant. According to Axios, some companies have already started to integrate Alexa into the workplace with Concur, Salesforce, WeWork, CapitalOne (“Alexa, what’s in your wallet?”), and Wynn hotels among the early business adopters.

Amazon is interested in bringing Alexa into the big business of the corporate world, but not just for profit. According to Werner Vogels, Amazon’s CTO, bringing Alexa into the office will help improve the AI. “The kind of language we use in our offices is sometimes radically different from the more conversational things we do in our (homes),” Vogels told Axios.ML