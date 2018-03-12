Uber is expanding UberEats to 100 new cities

The food delivery service from the ride sharer will launch in 100 new cities across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, reports the Financial Times. Uber made the decision after UberEats generated a profit in a quarter of the cities it currently operates in. Jason Droege, Uber’s head of logistics, told the FT that UberEats had been “more successful than we thought.” It currently operates in 200 cities and in 2017 was profitable in 45 of them. That was a major boost in profitability from 2016, where UberEats operated in 50 cities but was only profitable in three of them.MG