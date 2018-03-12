Uber is expanding UberEats to 100 new cities

The food delivery service from the ride sharer will launch in 100 new cities across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, reports the Financial Times. Uber made the decision after UberEats generated a profit in a quarter of the cities it currently operates in. Jason Droege, Uber’s head of logistics, told the FT that UberEats had been “more successful than we thought.” It currently operates in 200 cities and in 2017 was profitable in 45 of them. That was a major boost in profitability from 2016, where UberEats operated in 50 cities but was only profitable in three of them.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens