Senator Chuck Schumer: The world would be a “worse place” without Amazon

“Amazon does great things for huge amounts of people, and they only have 3% to 4% of the retail market. Could it get greater? Yes! But again, I’d be careful. They are creating cheaper, better competition . . . .

“Yes, they’re big. Big can do good things as well as bad things, and you’ve got to separate the wheat from the chaff. Would the world be a better place or a worse place if there were no Amazon right now? My guess is a worse place. And yet, there’s a lot of problems, for sure.”