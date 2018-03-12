Senator Chuck Schumer: The world would be a “worse place” without Amazon

Chuck Schumer, the minority leader in the U.S. Senate, praised Amazon during a recent discussion on the state of Big Tech. Talking about the increasingly negative view of tech companies in the public eye, Schumer says he supports legislation requiring transparency in political ads on platforms like Facebook, but he’s wary about increased government regulation of free speech.
The discussion took place on the latest episode of Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher. Schumer went on to discuss how big tech giants could have both a positive and negative effect on society:
“Amazon does great things for huge amounts of people, and they only have 3% to 4% of the retail market. Could it get greater? Yes! But again, I’d be careful. They are creating cheaper, better competition . . . .
“Yes, they’re big. Big can do good things as well as bad things, and you’ve got to separate the wheat from the chaff. Would the world be a better place or a worse place if there were no Amazon right now? My guess is a worse place. And yet, there’s a lot of problems, for sure.”