Dropbox will list 36 million shares in its upcoming IPO

It’s one of the most anticipated tech IPOs of the year, and now we know how many shares will be up for sale, reports Business Insider. In a filing today, Dropbox said it will offer 36 million shares in its IPO. The company said it expects each share to initially sell for between $16 and $18, meaning the company could raise between $576 million and $648 million. The company filed for its IPO last month and will trade under the symbol DBX on the Nasdaq. There’s no specific date set for the IPO yet, but it is planned for sometime this year.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens