Dropbox will list 36 million shares in its upcoming IPO

It’s one of the most anticipated tech IPOs of the year, and now we know how many shares will be up for sale, reports Business Insider. In a filing today, Dropbox said it will offer 36 million shares in its IPO. The company said it expects each share to initially sell for between $16 and $18, meaning the company could raise between $576 million and $648 million. The company filed for its IPO last month and will trade under the symbol DBX on the Nasdaq. There’s no specific date set for the IPO yet, but it is planned for sometime this year.MG