Jeff Bezos just ate an iguana

To be fair, the iguana was already cooked up and served on a platter, but still: weird. The meal was part of the fanfare at the Explorers Club Annual Dinner this weekend, where Bezos was given the Buzz Aldrin Space Exploration Award, reports Bloomberg. Besides eating an iguana, Bezos revealed a few other things. The world’s richest man said he plans to spend some of his $131 billion fortune so humanity can explore the solar system. But Bezos isn’t giving up on Earth either. “We have sent a lot of probes to every planet in this solar system. Believe me, this is the best one. The world that we live on is an absolute gem,” he said. “I want a world for my grandchildren’s grandchildren to live in. I also want a dynamic world, a world that is expanding and growing. I do not believe in stasis. And this planet is finite.”