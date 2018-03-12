Twitter is for soccer. Facebook is for baseball

Twitter has scored a mini-coup over its social media competitor by nabbing the rights to stream Major League Soccer games for three years, reports Variety. The deal will allow Twitter to live stream at least 24 MLS games and other content throughout the year. That’s surely a gut punch to Facebook, who had MLS streaming rights in 2017. But Facebook shouldn’t be too disheartened. After all, as Bloomberg reports, the social media giant just picked up the exclusive rights to stream 25 Major League Baseball games this season.MG