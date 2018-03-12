You can now delete embarrassing WhatsApp messages an hour after you send them

Back in October, WhatsApp introduced its “delete for everyone” feature that allowed senders to delete unread messages up to seven minutes after they sent them–saving users the world over from embarrassing drunk text messages. Now WABetaInfo has noticed that WhatsApp has extended that time limited to one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds. That’s good news for regretful texters as they now have more time to realize maybe that text to their ex at two in the morning wasn’t such a good idea.