Tesla halted production of the Model 3 in February

The electric carmaker temporarily halted production of its coveted Model 3 at its Fremont plant between February 20-24, reports Bloomberg . In a statement to Bloomberg on Sunday, Tesla confirmed the February delay:

“Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1. These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this.”

Given the pause was to give the company some time to improve bottlenecks in the production process, that means the four-day delay in production could actually speed up production of the car in the long run.MG