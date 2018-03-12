Newly discovered router malware is a “masterpiece”

Security researchers at Kaspersky Lab have labeled a two-part malware affecting MikroTik routers as “masterpieces,” reports Engadget. Nicknamed “Slingshot,” the malware affects the routers and computers connected to them in two phases: The first runs hostile kernel code without crashes, while the second stores the malware files in an encrypted virtual file system that can even shut down components of itself when it detects forensic tools are being run on the system to detect malware. Given the sophistication of the malware, Kaspersky says it’s likely that a government agency is behind it. Worst of all? The malware has been infecting MikroTik routers (and possibly other brands) since at least 2012.MG