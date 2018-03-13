What It Means To Lead An Inclusive City In 2018–And Into The Future

During a session of Civic I/O , the mayors’ summit at South by Southwest , the mayors of 19 cities around the U.S. gathered to both imagine and plan for their cities’ future challenges. Jake Dunagan , research director at the Institute of the Future, instructed the mayors in thinking like futurists –first assessing problems on the numbers level (for example: not enough housing), then contextualizing them in the prevailing culture to develop solutions that remain sensitive to place while driving change.

The challenge: During a two-hour session, the mayors used an interactive card game developed by the design firm Situation Lab to imagine an artifact–a newspaper headline, a monument, a document, a public service announcement–from their city at some future point.

For Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, though, the future is happening right now. Schaaf is a lifelong Oaklander, and she’s witnessed the city’s rapid transition in the past five years from underinvested to being near the center of tech-industry-driven gentrification and growth.

Oakland is known as one of the most diverse cities in the U.S.; it’s long been a place with a strong multicultural backdrop and was, for decades, largely affordable for anyone who wished to live there. With the effects of the tech industry beginning to spill over from San Francisco and Silicon Valley into its neighbor, that’s no longer the case: Rents have risen consistently in the past several years; a two-bedroom apartment now costs well over $2,000 per month.

Schaaf–who recently made headlines for enraging Donald Trump and heartening activists by tipping immigrant families off to an ICE raid–is acutely aware of what’s happening in her city. “The market forces, the regional impacts of years of adding jobs to the economy without building housing at every income level, those impacts that are decades in the making are coming to roost now,” Schaaf says.

She is determined to maintain affordability across all income levels represented in Oakland, and is pushing for both new development and nonprofit partnerships to expand protections for existing low-income renters. “We are building at a rate we’ve never seen before,” she says. “This year, we’ll finish 3,600 new units of housing–that’s three times our previous record.” That’s a testament to the fact, Schaaf says, that “Oaklanders are very generous voters.” Last year, residents approved two bond measures to finance and build more housing.

But a truly equitable city, Schaaf says, is not possible without equal opportunity for all, regardless of race or economic situation. For Schaaf, that starts with access to education–and with reforming a justice system that has long worked to perpetuate economic and racial inequity in the city.