Here’s What It Takes To Get Hired At Amazon

It’s one of the biggest, most influential, and innovative companies on the planet–and soon Amazon may be the first company ( beating Apple! ) to reach a $1 trillion market cap. Is it any wonder people are dying to work there? But Amazon, like any other tech giant, has a rigorous recruitment process. To get an insider look, I spoke to an Amazon recruiter and a recently hired Amazon employee to find out what the hiring process is like.

From LinkedIn To Phone Interviews To Traveling to Seattle

While it never hurts to directly submit your resume for a position on Amazon’s job site, Jessica Cronin, a senior recruiter for supply chain technology at the company, says that plenty of hires aren’t identified through the jobs site. “I find LinkedIn to be a great resource for finding talent, and I’ll sometimes use LinkedIn as a first point of connection,” says Cronin. If she does identify someone she thinks could be a good fit for a role, she’ll reach out to set up a phone call between the prospective employee and a suitable Amazon recruiter to make sure the role aligns with the candidate’s experience and career interests. “We can often consider a candidate for more than one role, so I always recommend that the candidate stays open-minded and curious about opportunities at Amazon,” she says.

After that initial phone call, if it’s decided that the prospective hire could be a match for one or more positions, the individual will move to the next phase of the interview process where their skills are directly tested. In Cronin’s case, since she hires for a lot of technical roles, this will involve another phone or video call where the candidate will be asked to write or review code or demonstrate a host of other skills the role requires. It’s only if the applicant succeeds here that they are invited to the final step of the process.

“The final step is an invitation to Seattle to meet the hiring team for a day of in-person interviews,” says Cronin. “I hire for a lot of Seattle-based roles, and this trip provides the candidate with the opportunity to see how they mesh with their potential teammates in person, as well as the chance to get to know Seattle.”

If all this sounds intense, well, it is. But as much as is involved in the hiring process, the process itself from beginning to end doesn’t last that long, says Reuben Smith-Vaughan, a recent Amazon hire who is now a manager of public policy for the company. “The hiring process for me was incredibly efficient. In all, it took less than two weeks,” he says. “The human resources team was engaged from the outset and communicated directly with me at all times. They were transparent about the process, role, and potential salary/benefits.” By the end of the process, Smith-Vaughan says he couldn’t have been more impressed with Amazon’s hiring approach.

The Hardest Part

Still, just because Amazon’s hiring process is efficient doesn’t mean it’s not nerve-wracking. I asked both Smith-Vaughan and Cronin what they felt the hardest part of the process was, and both recruiter and candidate said the same thing.