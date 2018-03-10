Dan Rather on Facebook spreading fake news: “They lost their humility”

“I don’t actually know the answer. I’m somewhat puzzled by it. But the best I could come up with as a guess, is Facebook grew so fast, so big, so powerful, so much money that those at the very top of Facebook, while I admire them greatly, I think they lost their humility and sort of bought into a certain arrogance or conceit–and those are tough words. And I can understand how that happened, but they weren’t committed to transparency. They weren’t very humble about what they were doing. And I think, as a matter of fact, they got infected with the sense that they were always the smartest people in the room. And I’m sorry to say that, but I will give them credit–it seems to me now that they are trying to reboot, reassess, and make changes. So I, for one, am prepared to say, ‘Okay, my eyes and ears are open–show me what you got.'”