U.S. More Vulnerable To Weaponized Cyberattacks Than You Think

Until Americans get more serious about cybersecurity, the United States remains extraordinarily vulnerable to attacks from enemy nations–and even individual hackers–on our electric grid, hospitals, infrastructure, and companies large and small.

That was the sobering takeaway from the War Games: From Battlefield to Ballot Box panel of experts at South by Southwest Friday.

Representatives from the federal government, security firms, and private investors painted a bleak picture of the current state of our digital safety considering hackers’ increased ferocity in recent years.

“When I first got into cyber, it was a game for nation-states,” says Robert Johnston, the CEO of Adlumin, and the cyber sleuth who detected the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee. “Only nation-states would play at this level… The barriers to entry were so high, the knowledge you needed was so high. In today’s day and age, that’s not the case.”

Today, says the former Marine, who also led efforts to counter Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, software has made it easy for even the smallest countries, or even private hackers, to carry out dangerous attacks.

Software has made it so easy, says Ann Cox, a program manager in the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Security Division, that bad actors can easily and cheaply buy tools with relatively simple graphical interfaces on the Dark Web. “Anyone who has an interest in doing malicious things, there’s a very low barrier to entry,” Cox says. It’ll cost “only a few hundred dollars.”

And while we might worry about the impacts of things like Russian hacks on national institutions, Cox says even these small hackers are now regularly carrying out coordinated shutdowns of things like 911 call centers by overwhelming them with phone calls.