Reminder: Don’t put your satellites in space without FCC permission

The startup, Swarm Technologies, aims to provide connectivity to internet of things devices in remote areas. Founded in 2016 by an engineer who worked with Google and another who sold his previous company to Apple, Swarm had applied to the FCC for permission to launch unusually small satellites. But the FCC denied its applications over concern they would be difficult for radar to track, presenting a collision hazard for other satellites and spacecraft.

It secured permission to launch traditional satellites next month with private spaceflight provider Rocket Lab, but that permission is now on hold after the alleged unauthorized launch, believed to have taken place on an Indian rocket.

Documentation surrounding the launch of India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket on January 12, 2018 indicates that four of Swarm’s hardcover book-size satellites, SpaceBee-1, 2, 3, and 4, were among those on board.

“The International Bureau requested that the grant be set aside in order to permit assessment of the impact of the applicant’s apparent unauthorized launch and operation of four satellites, and related statements and representations, on its qualifications to be a Commission licensee,” an FCC official wrote to Swarm.

The company has said in FCC filings it has demand from a number of private companies for its connectivity, including two unnamed “Fortune 100 companies,” as well as interest from NASA and other federal agencies.

The case might also prove a test of the FCC’s regulatory powers over space matters, which stems from its authority to regulate broadcasting. Lately, the Commerce Department has also asserted authority over commercial space launches under Secretary Wilbur Ross, a space industry proponent, CNBC reports.