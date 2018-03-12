Forget Schmoozing, Here’s How To Get Influential People’s Attention

You probably know that powerful people receive dozens, if not hundreds, of unsolicited requests every day. And at networking events or speaking engagements, the most influential folks in the room usually have to fight back a scrum of people hoping to get a word in or hand off a business card. To get on their radar, you have to do more than cold email and hope for the best, or push your way to the front of the line at industry mixers.

The better way to connect with superstars isn’t to get in front of them and ask them for things. As Duke University professor and author Dorie Clark put it, “The world is competing for the attention of the most successful people,” she wrote for Harvard Business Review. “If you want to meet them–and break through and build a lasting connection–the best strategy is to make them come to you.” Here are a few ways to do that.

1) Promote Their Products

Entrepreneurs are usually extremely passionate about the products they’re creating, so one of the best ways to get on their radar is to praise their products or services–publicly. Of course, only do this when you’ve genuinely gotten value from them. After all, many people can smell when a compliment is fake. Whether it’s recommending their book on Facebook or explaining how their workshop or event changed your life or business in a blog post, you’ll be surprised at how often influencers notice these little things. It’s a great way to attract their attention and begin to build a relationship.

2) Sign Up For Their Classes And Be A Star Student

Many of the high-profile experts you want to connect with offer programs or teach courses you can enroll in. Being a student is one of the biggest gifts you can give them. When you become successful with someone’s teachings, you become a case study–a living proof that their methodologies work. I met one of my mentors by signing up for several of his courses and worked hard to become a star student. Over time, we developed a strong relationship.

3) Offer Help During Challenging Times

One magazine editor I know sent a mass email sharing that the magazine she was working for had closed down and that she was looking for new opportunities. I responded right away and offered to put her in touch with people in my network for leads. When you help people during challenging times, they’ll remember your generosity for years to come. Think about it: If you were in their position, you’d feel the same way.

