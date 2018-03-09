Norm MacDonald Is The Latest Host In Netflix’s Talk Show Surge

What: The announcement of the latest in a surge of Netflix talk shows.

Who: Norm MacDonald

Why we care: First, Netflix led the streaming charge on original series. Then, the company cornered the market on top-tier stand-up specials. Next, it began splurging on high-level talent for original movies. Now, Netflix is aggressively moving in on the talk-show space.

Although the platform had previously dabbled in the talk format with projects like Chelsea Handler’s show, which lasted two seasons, Netflix has been ramping up its efforts recently. David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premiered in January, pulling in rave reviews. It has been followed by a flurry of announcements for forthcoming follow-ups, including vehicles for Daily Show alumni Michelle Wolf and Hassan Minhaj. On Friday, the company announced Norm MacDonald would also be joining the fold.

In addition to being a veteran of SNL, sitcoms, and films, MacDonald has long hosted a sporadic podcast with high-profile guests like Jerry Seinfeld and Adam Sandler. He may eventually be competing for Netflix popularity, though, with Letterman’s highest-profile guest so far, Barack Obama, who just announced a deal to produce some kind of show (or shows) for the platform as well.

Have a look at MacDonald’s announcement tweet below, which features a short video poking fun at Netflix’s seemingly endless acquisition spree.

I have a new show on @netflix and I'm tweeting the text exchange that started it all. pic.twitter.com/xNA48bZlVl — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 9, 2018

JB