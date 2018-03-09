A Week In Advertising’s Double-Edge Sword Of Gender Equality

The newest ad in The New York Times ‘ award-winning “The Truth is Hard” campaign launched this week, featuring headlines from global women’s rights stories, and in its own description, “elevating women’s voices and exposing those who would otherwise silence them.” It’s another powerful spot from a pretty flawless campaign. And yet, it was created by agency Droga5, which in February was forced to fire its longtime chief creative officer Ted Royer , citing the need for a “safe and inclusive work environment.”

It’s a double-edged sword of gender equality in that, here we have a wonderful, inspiring piece of work about women’s rights, created by an agency with internal issues related to the treatment of women. But I’m not beating up on Droga5. If International Women’s Day has shown us anything, the agency is simply a microcosm of the ad industry overall.

We stand with women around the world to make their voices heard and their presence known. To bring them front and center, today and every day. Join us as we say #HereWeAre pic.twitter.com/cN2Ik6bZU8 — Twitter (@Twitter) March 4, 2018

As agencies and brands have rolled out a cornucopia of work to celebrate International Women’s Day, so too have some figures who are very public examples of the industry’s own struggle with workplace gender issues. On Monday, as many applauded ads from Nike and Twitter for taking on gender rights directly in two high profile ads, whistleblower site Diet Madison Avenue‘s Instagram account went dark (then reappeared), just as a group of female ad execs used Facebook and an AdAge op-ed to scold the anonymous site that publicly names ad execs accused of sexual harassment.

Yesterday news broke that Hyundai-owned agency Innocean and chief creative officer Eric Springer are being sued by former head of content production Victoria Guenier for harassment she suffered under Springer, until being forced out of her job last May. And last week in the U.K., WPP reported a 14.6% gender pay gap, with agency giants JWT, Grey, and AKQA showing the biggest disparity.