Theresa May got asked a sexist question, then got mocked for her great answer

Prime Minister May is the leader of one of the most powerful countries in the world. Whatever you think of her policies, her public persona, or her handling of Brexit negotiations, it is shamefully disrespectful to ask her what ITV News did yesterday: “If you could have your perfect get-together with your girlfriends on International Women’s Day, away from all of the pressures of your job, what would be your perfect night with them and how would you let your hair down?”

ITV News asked Prime Minister @theresa_may how she would be spending International Women's Day #IWD18 pic.twitter.com/FtX8pQudwe — ITV News (@itvnews) March 8, 2018

When May tries to answer by talking about domestic abuse, she’s quickly interrupted (of course!) and pressed to fantasize about her “dream moment” with her gal pals. Instead, she reminds reporter Julie Etchingham that International Women’s Day isn’t about giggling over glasses of chardonnay but “what we can do to help women out there, women who are suffering, women who are being abused, and whose lives are being made a daily living hell.”

For her troubles, the prime minister has been derided as stiff and mechanical:

I thought "maybot" was just a joke. Now I'm contemplating whether she actually is a robot ???? #TheresaMay https://t.co/lXzmd0fJXw — David Masters (@davemasters1984) March 8, 2018

This is absoluteky excruciating – she cannot answer the question or imagine herself having fun https://t.co/7VJoUqAP2O — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) March 8, 2018

Know what’s even more “excruciating”? Having to listen to women leaders field questions (including from other women) that no one would dream of asking a man.RB