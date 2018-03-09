Weight Watchers is launching its own Blue Apron rival

File this under: What took you so long?

With companies like Blue Apron, Purple Carrot, Hello Fresh, Sun Basket, and–as of four days ago–Walmart flooding the market with home-delivered meal kits, Weight Watchers is finally entering the fray.

The weight-loss company said yesterday that it is rolling out a line of perfectly proportioned meal kits to help customers count points. Weight Watchers teamed up with the Ventura, California, meal-kit company FreshRealm for the boxes, which will be available at supermarkets during the second half of this year.

Weight Watchers hasn’t released pricing information, but considering it already has a solid customer base–and Oprah as a spokesperson–it just might elbow its way to the front of a crowded market.

The meal kits are part of the company’s new WW Healthy Kitchen initiative, which USA Today reports also includes a line of kitchen tools and products like infuser water bottles, pineapple corers, and pots with internal portion-measuring marks that make counting calories slightly easier.ML