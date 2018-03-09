Waymo is testing self-driving trucks in Atlanta

Mostly known for its self-driving cars, Waymo has integrated its technology into Peterbilt Class 8 trucks, which will carry cargo to Google data centers. The company noted that its system leverages data collected from 5 million autonomous miles driven with another 5 billion driven in simulation.

The announcement comes just days after Uber pulled the wraps off its own self-driving truck pilot in Arizona. Though Alphabet has investments in Uber, it is in fierce competition with the ride-hailing giant. This year the two companies settled a dispute over intellectual property. Waymo accused Uber and its acquisition Otto, of stealing information related to its lidar technology. As part of the settlement, Uber must prove to Waymo that none of its IP is being used in its self-driving vehicles. RR