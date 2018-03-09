Stephen Colbert Keeps Having To Improvise Around Breaking Trump News

On a good day, the challenge is merely keeping a straight face while mentioning Trump’s attempted restraining order against Stormy Daniels. On a bad day, it involves having to find a way to talk about his unwillingness to condemn Nazis after Heather Heyer’s murder. Lately, however, the challenge has just been keeping up. Nearly every day this week, late-breaking presidential news derailed the process at Late Show with Stephen Colbert, culminating in a Thursday night episode with an impromptu second monologue.

On Monday night, Colbert began the show by talking about the Oscars before taking an abrupt turn.

“I know you all came here tonight to hear me talk about trade tariffs,” Colbert says, signaling that his writing staff had prepared a whole chunk on the fallout from Trump’s proposed steel tariff. “But we’re not talking about trade tariffs tonight. That’s not where we’re going because right before the taping of this show the entire news cycle jumped on a bus to Crazy Town.” To be fair, the news cycle always is kind of hitching a ride toward Crazy Town, but some days it just gets there faster. In any case, this was the day former Trump aid Sam Nunberg decided not to cooperate with the Mueller investigation and had a full-on meltdown across a staggering amount of media outlets.

What follows is nine minutes of on-the-fly talk show comedy, occasionally punctuated by Colbert declaring in disbelief: “This all just happened minutes ago!”

The very next day, Colbert made it through his monologue, business as usual, before shoehorning in another huge story unfolding at that very minute.

“Folks, earlier in this show, I told you about Trump’s tariffs,” he starts, finally having gotten to the tariffs he couldn’t discuss the previous night. “And they might already be creating a problem because during this taping we found out that Gary Cohn is resigning as Trump’s top economic advisor. Damn, I had Jared in my Trump Resignation Fantasy League.”