Grab has launched a bike-sharing service in Singapore

The ride sharer has jumped into the bike-sharing market with GrabCycle Beta, reports TechCrunch. The service will see Grab offer bikes from a range of smaller companies including oBike, GBikes, and Anywheel. The bikes will be able to be paid for on a per-use basis by using GrabCredits, the company’s virtual currency. Right now the GrabCycle Beta is operational in Grab’s hometown of Singapore, but a spokesperson confirmed the company may likely launch the service in other locals in Southeast Asia.MG