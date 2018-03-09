Twitter might verify everybody to stop bots and fake news

The social media network is thinking of expanding verification to all its users in an attempt to make fake accounts and bot-run accounts more obvious, reports Business Insider. It’s unknown what form Twitter’s mass verification system would take, but on a Periscope live stream Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey said the company wants “to do it in a way that is scalable, [so] we’re not in the way and people can verify more facts about themselves and we don’t have to be the judge or imply any bias on our part.” Twitter has been verifying accounts since 2009, but until now verifications have primarily been limited to celebrities, politicians, sports stars, and journalists.MG