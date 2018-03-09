The Obamas are in negotiations to produce shows for Netflix

The former president is in “advanced negotiations” with the streaming giant that would see him and former first lady Michelle Obama make exclusive content for the platform. With Netflix’s 118 million global user base, such shows would give the Obamas a massive stage to continue to influence the discussion about topics that were important to them during their time in the White House. As the New York Times reports:
In one possible show idea, Mr. Obama could moderate conversations on topics that dominated his presidency–healthcare, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, climate change–and that have continued to divide a polarized American electorate during President Trump’s time in office.
Another program could feature Mrs. Obama on topics, like nutrition, that she championed in the White House. The former president and first lady could also lend their brand–and their endorsement–to documentaries or fictional programming on Netflix that align with their beliefs and values.
It is unknown how much money Netflix is willing to pay the Obamas for their involvement with the company, but they aren’t the only ones that want shows produced by the former first family. Apple and Amazon are also extremely interested in deals with the Obamas.MG