The Obamas are in negotiations to produce shows for Netflix

In one possible show idea, Mr. Obama could moderate conversations on topics that dominated his presidency–healthcare, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, climate change–and that have continued to divide a polarized American electorate during President Trump’s time in office.

Another program could feature Mrs. Obama on topics, like nutrition, that she championed in the White House. The former president and first lady could also lend their brand–and their endorsement–to documentaries or fictional programming on Netflix that align with their beliefs and values.