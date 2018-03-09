LinkedIn is cracking down on hate speech and abuse

Be Nice. We strive to maintain a safe and friendly community for our members. The Services shouldn’t be used to harm others or their career or business prospects or to air personal grievances and disputes. It is not okay to use the Services to harass, abuse, or send other unwelcome communications to people (e.g., romantic advances, sexually explicit content, junk mail, spam, chain letters, phishing schemes). We do not allow hate speech acts like attacking people because of their race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, political or religious affiliations, or medical or physical condition. Also, hate groups, terrorists, and those who engage in violent crimes are not welcome and not permitted on the Services.