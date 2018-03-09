advertisement
Mario just drove his kart right into Google Maps

In case you weren’t aware, tomorrow, March 10, is also known as MAR10 Day, a holiday marked each year by Nintendo to honor its most famous character. And this year, Google is getting in on the celebration by enhancing Google Maps with Mario for a week.

You’ll need to install the newest version of the app for iPhone or Android–and then tap a yellow “?” icon–to unlock Mario’s cameo. Once you do, Google Maps will get a dash of Mario Kart as the little guy zips around and tracks your own peramubulations as you use the app for navigation.

Intermingling mapping and classic video gaming is not a new idea for Google Maps: Ms. Pac-Man guested in the app last year as did her spouse in 2015. I only hope that my personal favorite vintage video game hero–Dig Dug–has a shot at a similar tribute some day.HM

