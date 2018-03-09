Google Assistant At SXSW: More Spectacle And A Few New Features

Once again, Google would like to divert some attention away from Amazon’s Alexa.

At Austin’s SXSW conference, the company has erected a “Fun House” on behalf of Google Assistant, with a sock-folding robot, a system for ordering beer from the couch, and a lowrider outside that can find parking spots on demand. It’s similar to the hoopla that Google generated at the CES trade show in January, which included a two-story outdoor booth with a twisting slide and a slew of billboard advertisements around Las Vegas.

There’s also some substance behind the spectacle. Now that Google has sold tens of millions of smart speakers, the pressure is on to build an ecosystem around Assistant that can keep pace with Amazon. To that end, it’s adding a few new features coming to Google Assistant, mainly for device makers and developers that want to bring voice commands to their products.

“With the Assistant, our mission is to help you get things done, and a large portion of what users need to get done involve third-party services and devices, so I think this is really critical for us,” says Brad Abrams, Google’s group product manager for the Assistant platform.

Easier Asks

For device makers who want to put voice controls in their hardware, Google is adding a way to create custom voice commands with less clumsy syntax than the current system. With a connected oven, for instance, you might say, “Hey Google, preheat the oven for chicken,” instead of “Hey Google, ask Geneva Home to preheat the oven for chicken.”

“I don’t want to have that extra triggering [phrase],” Abrams says. “If you’re talking to a particular device, prioritize their grammar for that device.”

It’s a subtle change, but Abrams says it was one of the top requests Google heard from device makers. And in a way, it might help justify having more devices with built-in speakers and microphones, even when Google’s own smart speakers are getting cheap enough to put in every room. That in turn will help further Google’s goal of being able to ingest voice commands from practically anywhere.