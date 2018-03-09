HBO’s “Westworld” Comes To Life At SXSW, And You Can Visit

The sheriff and his deputy are looking for a Patty Wainwright, a gunslinger who “hangs out with the wrong crowd, if you know what I mean,” the deputy tells me when I ask what’s going on in town.

Here, on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, HBO has set up a recreation of Sweetwater, the town central to the network’s hit show, Westworld. At South by Southwest, it is promoting the show’s forthcoming second season, inviting guests to dive into a 19th-century world, complete with saloons, drunken hooligans, and an invitation to be yourself at all costs. It doesn’t appear to be so much about season two as a nod to fans’ love of the show and its settings.

HBO has been promoting its shows at SXSW for years, with a series of Game of Thrones activations. But Sweetwater surely represents its most ambitious effort yet–a faux town complete with multiple taverns, a bank, a post office, plentiful beautiful escorts, and the intrigue of Patty Wainwright, accused of “shooting out in the Territories.”

For fans of the show, which takes place in a fictionalized Wild-West theme park full of artificially intelligent androids, catering to rich visitors allowed to do whatever they want without worry of being judged or punished, entering the town will feel very familiar. Stepping off a beautiful period railcar complete with actors debating literature, and a bartender politely offering, “Enjoy your stay in Sweetwater, sir,” we entered to find a display case filled with classic guns, and walls of white hats on one side, and black hats on the other–straight out of Westworld itself.

White hats are, as always, the good guys. Black hats are the bad guys. Upon showing up at the stating point on Austin’s east side, to catch a bus ride to the Sweetwater, each of us was assigned a hat. I’m a black hat. Stand back; I’m trouble.

Yet, despite my bad guy status, neither the sheriff nor his deputy, had any problem with me, or any the dozens of fellow Sweetwater visitors, just as would be the case in the show. Instead, they were on the lookout for Wainwright, even as they ignored a nearly-falling-down-drunk named Mackie who was staggering around outside the saloons demanding to know where a certain Jimmy was. “Come out, come out, wherever you are,” taunted Mackie. “Y’all seen Jimmy?”