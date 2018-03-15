This AI Platform Helps Jobseekers Fix Their Social Media Reputation

Most people know that posting a booze-soaked selfie on a public social media feed is ill-advised, especially if they are planning to ever look for a job. But did you know that cracking a joke about calling in sick can also hurt your chances of landing a sought-after position?

advertisement

That’s because AI is at work in many employers’ recruiting efforts. “People don’t realize that screening algorithms don’t have a sense of humor,” says Patrick Ambron, CEO of BrandYourself, a reputation management software firm. “What this means is that jokes about skipping work to watch Netflix could get flagged as potentially harmful.” The number of employers using social media to screen candidates is at an all-time high, according to a CareerBuilder survey of 2,380 hiring and human resource managers. Seventy percent of employers use social media to screen candidates, up from 11% in 2006. More than half (54%) said they wouldn’t hire someone based on what they saw on the candidate’s social feeds. Related: This Is What Recruiters Look For On Your Social Media Accounts Some companies are even outsourcing the scouring of candidates’ online presence, like Los Angeles-based Fama Technologies, which offers an AI software tool that helps them screen out undesirable applicants. In a report for CNBC, Fama CEO and cofounder Ben Mones were less interested in uncovering recreational alcohol use and the like, rather they want to make sure they’re not hiring bullies or bigots. “Employers are looking for folks who don’t think that misogynistic comment is wrong,” he said. “Candid posts that use vulgar or insensitive language are clear red flags. In addition, slang usage and unprofessional “funny” posts have been frequently flagged as troubling for hiring managers,” Ambron concurs. Using AI To Make You Your Best (Online) Self While algorithms can be humorless when it comes to reading status updates, BrandYourself’s AI claims it uses the same no-nonsense approach to ferreting out problematic content.

advertisement

Ambron contends that its software goes deep (in some cases up to 10 years) into search engine results, social media posts, images and video content that you posted or were tagged in, and then gives the candidate recommendations of negative content to remove. For an annual fee of $99, says Ambron, the software will continue to monitor your social platforms and online presence, and alert you if anything new shows up that needs your attention. Related: How To Tidy Up Your Digital Footprint Before Your First Job Search Among the problematic content, CareerBuilder identified the most common deal breakers, including provocative or inappropriate photographs, videos, or information, drinking or using drugs, posting discriminatory comments related to race, gender, religion, and bad-mouthing their previous company or fellow employee. Does it ever really go away? Ambron says that depends on what kind of offending information it is. “If it’s simply a poorly judged social media post, you can hopefully delete it right away, which minimizes the chances of it being flagged during an employment screening,” he explains. Employers don’t have access to deleted tweets or FB status updates unless they had a legal subpoena or if someone took a screenshot. “If it’s something in Google that hasn’t been deleted, they can still find it,” he says, “but it’s much less likely and will have a smaller impact on the impression you make.” Still he cautions that a negative Google result that someone else wrote about you to harm you such as a review, news article, or a slanderous post or image, could take months to bury with more accurate, positive information. “The idea is that if there’s negative information out there about you (like an ex bashing you online), you want to surround it with more accurate information that better represents your personality, professionalism, and overall brand,” he explains. This strategy takes both time and maintenance, Ambron admits.

advertisement