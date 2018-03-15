Tired At Work For No Reason? Your Brain’s Trying To Tell You Something

Is your energy flagging as the workday wears on? By 2 p.m. you’re moving through your tasks in slow motion, your attention is flagging in meetings, and the effort to focus is more than you can summon.

Obviously, you want to get regular sleep and pay attention to the times of day when you work best. You might also want to check your diet and rethink how and when you exercise. But if you’re doing all that and still find it impossible to stay focused and productive at work, your state of mind might be more to blame than your environment or anything physiological. Here are three things your brain might be trying to tell you.

1. You’re Living In Avoidance Mode

There may be items on your to-do list that you keep procrastinating on, or daily crises you’re constantly trying to stave off. Perhaps your boss is always on your back, or annoying clients and customers are dragging you down. Maybe your whole organization is struggling, and each feels more like you’re bailing out a sinking ship than sailing ahead with the wind at your back.

In other words, you’re stressed. Psychologically speaking, stress is the emotion you experience when you haven’t successfully avoided something negative out there in the world. Short-term stress can be energizing (it engages your fight-or-flight reaction and motivates you to act), but long-term stress just saps your energy.

You need to find a way out of this avoidance cycle. In the short term, that means figuring out how to calm yourself when the stress gets bad. An easy thing to do is find a quiet space to sit for five minutes. Close your eyes and focus on taking slow, deep breaths. Slow breathing can calm you down, and paying attention to those breaths can keep you from focusing all your mental energy on the things that are stressing you out.

In the long term, though, you need to find some aspects of work that are actually desirable: What can you spend some time on that might lead to an exciting outcome? If you can’t find anything, you ought to sit down with your supervisor and find at least one project that will bring you some joy to work on. There should be something that makes you want to work rather than stay in bed every day.