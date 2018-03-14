Regenerative Organic Certification Wants To Be The Ethical Standard To Rule Them All

But the brands and farmers meeting these standards often feel “like scouts with a sash full of merit badges,” says Jeff Moyer, president of the Rodale Institute, which advocates for organic farming practices.

Rodale is one of a handful of organizations working with the natural soap brand Dr. Bronner’s and Patagonia to roll out a new sustainability standard, which Dr. Bronner’s president Mike Bronner calls “one standard to rule them all,” because it will incorporate best practices from pre-existing standards–as well as new criteria–into one certification.

Dr. Bronner’s and Patagonia (which rolled out its food line, Patagonia Provisions, in 2012) are both leaders in ethical and environmental standards, and the heads of the two companies decided to join forces to strengthen and streamline the process by which other brands and producers can get on their level.

The standard, called Regenerative Organic Certification, can apply to any product made with agricultural ingredients. It requires that farmers produce those ingredients via practices that follow rigorous criteria: Increase soil organic matter over time and sequester atmospheric carbon in that soil; improve animal welfare on farms; provide economic stability and fair labor conditions for workers; create environmentally and economically resilient production ecosystems and communities.

In developing the ROC standard, “we didn’t reinvent the wheel,” Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario tells Fast Company. Rather, the ROC board, which is made up of nonprofit and business leaders as well as farmers, sourced the best possible standards on labor, animal welfare, and social fairness from pre-existing certifications like Fair Trade and Organic. But when it comes to advancing soil health and climate-positive practices, “we kind of had to invent the standards, because they didn’t exist,” Marcario says. The Rodale Institute was instrumental in developing the criteria around soil health, which include promoting biodiversity, reforestation, and maintaining a dense supply of nutrients in the topsoil–an especially crucial effort, given that scientists estimate we only have 60 years of farming left if soil conditions continue to degrade.

Marcario and David Bronner, the CEO of Dr. Bronner’s, met at a panel on organic products a little over a year ago, where they were met with doubts from the audience about the capacity of the organic standard to really support a long-term investment in improving the climate and conditions for workers. “There was a sense that organic wasn’t really carrying the bar that it should,” Marcario says. While Certified Organic certainly signifies products that are good for the people that consume them, Marcario says that customers are beginning to demand more: they want to ensure that what they buy also has a positive effect on the planet and people.