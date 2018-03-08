Bada Bing, A “Sopranos” Prequel Is In the Works!

Who: David Chase, and Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner.

Why we care: Thursday has been a big day for franchise expansions, expected and otherwise. First came news that noted four-quadrant filmmaker Jon Favreau will be shepherding a live-action Star Wars TV series. Finally, a chance to further explore the criminally underdeveloped Star Wars universe! Who would have ever thought? The other piece of news is a bit more of an a shock, like a thug murdering you, execution-style inside a pizzeria.

Sopranos creator David Chase just announced that a movie prequel to his landmark HBO series is currently in development. The Many Saints of Newark will obviously not star dearly departed series lead James Gandolfini, but perhaps the film will concern a young Tony Soprano in some way, or his father, “Johnny Boy” Soprano. Here’s a plot summary, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter:

“The story is in the era of the Newark riots in the ’60s, when African-Americans and Italians of New Jersey were at each other’s throats, and among the gangsters of each group, it became lethal.”

Marone, that’s frustratingly vague! Just like the final episode of the series…JB