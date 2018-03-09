Toys “R” Us might be closing up its toy stores in the U.S.

The onetime biggest toy store in the world has been struggling to stay afloat in a changing retail environment (hi, Amazon!). After flagging sales, the U.S. branch of the company went into bankruptcy proceedings in September, hoping to restructure its debt. The company reportedly took out a $3.1 billion loan to keep the stores open during the holidays, hoping that would be enough to turn the toy store around, but Christmas sales were worse than expected. Unless a buyer emerges soon (hi, Amazon?) Toys “R” Us may have no choice but to shutdown its U.S. operations and sell off its stock of bikes and trains and video games.

