Spike Jonze For Apple, Serena For Nike: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

A lot of newsy cultural bits make up this week’s collection of admirable advertising–among them an empowering message from Serena Williams, another bonkers music video-turned-commercial by Spike Jonze, a witty return to The Shining–but right now I want to talk about . . . Slayer.

The heavy metal band is not often utilized by brands, but this week U.K. power company OVO Energy swung for the WTF fences and managed to somehow get pairing the threat of climate change with the mad-as-hell speech from Network, and “Raining Blood” make total sense. Onward! OVO Energy “It’s Time To Power Your Life Differently” What: A new ad from U.K. energy supply company OVO Energy. Who: OVO Energy, Uncommon Why we care: For industry folk, this spot is notable because it’s the first piece of work from Uncommon, the creative company founded by former Grey London executives Lucy Jameson, Nils Leonard, and Natalie Graeme. For everyone else, it’s just a damn cool rebuttal to climate change deniers. Nike “Until We All Win” What: A new Nike commercial starring Serena Williams, who steps off the court to focus on what it means to be a woman.

Who: Nike Why we care: It’s a strong ad that lives up to the standard Williams and Nike have set for their work together over the years, this time illustrating the parallels of vulnerability and determination between one of greatest athletes of all time, and the everyday women pushing their own limits around the world. Apple “Welcome Home by Spike Jonze” What: A four-minute music video for the new Anderson .Paak tune “Til It’s Over,” directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA Twigs, that’s also a HomePod ad. Who: Apple, Spike Jonze Why we care: Once again, Spike Jonze creates a fantastically surreal dance routine music video, except this time it’s to show the ideal alternative reality Apple’s HomePod smart speaker can provide. It’s a little strange coming from the same guy who won an Oscar for warning us about the emotional dangers of artificial intelligence, but it’s still catchy as all hell. Delta “Runways” What: A new spot for Delta that has absolutely nothing to do with the NRA.

