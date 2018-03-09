Spike Jonze For Apple, Serena For Nike: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

A lot of newsy cultural bits make up this week’s collection of admirable advertising–among them an empowering message from Serena Williams, another bonkers music video-turned-commercial by Spike Jonze, a witty return to The Shining–but right now I want to talk about . . . Slayer.

The heavy metal band is not often utilized by brands, but this week U.K. power company OVO Energy swung for the WTF fences and managed to somehow get pairing the threat of climate change with the mad-as-hell speech from Network, and “Raining Blood” make total sense. Onward!

OVO Energy “It’s Time To Power Your Life Differently”

What: A new ad from U.K. energy supply company OVO Energy.

Who: OVO Energy, Uncommon

Why we care: For industry folk, this spot is notable because it’s the first piece of work from Uncommon, the creative company founded by former Grey London executives Lucy Jameson, Nils Leonard, and Natalie Graeme. For everyone else, it’s just a damn cool rebuttal to climate change deniers.

Nike “Until We All Win”

What: A new Nike commercial starring Serena Williams, who steps off the court to focus on what it means to be a woman.