Here’s how to find out how many female artists you listen to on Spotify

If you plan on celebrating International Women’s Day by touting the fact that you listened to female artists before it was cool, well, Spotify now has the receipts. Thanks to a partnership with Smirnoff, the streaming service has launched the “ Smirnoff Equalizer ,” a new tool that shows the percentage of female vs. male musicians you stream. The tool will show if you are listening to as many female artists as you tell everyone you do .

The project came about when people realized that there was a serious lack of female representation in Spotify’s 2017 Year in Music statistics, with the most streamed tracks all performed by men. See your own breakdown here by linking the Equalizer to your Spotify account. If your typical playlist skews male, the Equalizer will help you out by generating an “equalized” playlist with a more balanced gender breakdown. It’s a nifty tool, although it tried to make me listen to 4 Non Blondes, so it’s clearly not perfect. If you want to go all-in, there’s even a slider bar to adjust percentages.

Check out DJ Honey Dijon’s equalized playlist below:

ML