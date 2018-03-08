Samantha Bee Urges NRA Members To Convert To Scientology In Hilarious PSA

Who: Samantha Bee.

Why we care: Something happened during the Oscars that was even scarier than Get Out not winning Best Picture. The NRA released a stunningly irresponsible ad attacking Hollywood, media, and the Parkland shooting survivors; warning them all, cryptically enough, that their “time is running out.” For such an anti-Hollywood ad, it was excessively dramatic. Now comes a response from one of our foremost critics of things that are objectively Bad: Samantha Bee.

On Wednesday night’s Full Frontal, Bee made a PSA in response to the ad, with an unexpected point. Bee urges NRA members to leave the firearms club and try converting to Scientology instead. The connection between the two groups seems a little vague at the outset, but ultimately Bee makes a convincing case. If most NRA devotees traded their fear-based cult for the Xenu-worshipping one, that first group would theoretically lose its political influence. Leave it to Samantha Bee to trash two shady organizations simultaneously, just by comparing them to each other!

JB