Pack your bags: These are the best U.S. cities for working women

If you’re a woman looking to make a career, consider moving to the nation’s capital.

The folks at MagnifyMoney measured eight different factors to determine which cities were the best for working women. They found the best city for women to build a career is Washington, D.C., with a low wage gap and plenty of women in management positions. Detroit ranked the lowest, due to a pronounced unemployment rate for women and significant gender wage gap, with Detroit women earning 25% less than men on the dollar.

Other findings include that Los Angeles has the lowest wage gap, at just 10.1%. Seattle, meanwhile, has the highest share of women-owned businesses, at 39.8%. Here’s the top 10:

Washington, D.C.

Minneapolis

Sacramento, Calif.

Denver

San Francisco

Seattle

Baltimore

Providence, R.I.

St. Louis

Kansas City, Mo.

To make its determination, MagnifyMoney looked at the average gender wage gap, the unemployment rate for women, the percentage of women in management positions, and the percentage of women-owned businesses, as well as state policies on paid parental leave and mandated accommodations for pregnant women. Then it took that data and ranked the 50 biggest metro areas.

All in all, states don’t make it easy to be a working woman. MagnifyMoney found that more than half of the states had no parental or pregnancy protections in place. California, though, had the best parental and pregnancy protections.

Read the full findings here while you pack your bags.ML