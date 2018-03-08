Hey Gov. Cuomo, here’s how you should have responded to competition from Cynthia Nixon

By now the feud between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has transcended the arena of local politics and is squarely in the national spotlight. After all, there is plenty of speculation that both men might be eyeing a future White House run.

The pettiness isn’t a good look for either one of them. (Clearly, they aren’t subscribing to the new Democratic motto of “When they go low, we go high.”)

Still, upon hearing the news that actress Cynthia Nixon may enter the New York governor’s race this year, Cuomo punted what should have been an easy answer, denigrating Nixon as a second-tier celebrity and laughing to reporters that either de Blasio or Russian President Vladimir Putin put her up to it.

Given that Cuomo’s administration has made gender equality a major part of its platform, responding to a viable woman challenger with snark and dismissiveness is a particularly bad look. The answer you would expect a seasoned politician to give seems pretty obvious.

But since he missed it, let me help: “I welcome the challenge from any opponent. I’m confident in my record and will let the voters decide in November.” That, of course, would have been a perfectly adequate and even classy response.

If he needs more advice on how to respond to his political opponents, maybe he can ask Virginia state delegate Danica Roem.KD