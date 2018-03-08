The World Is Terrible So Why Not Turn All Your Photos Into Cheetos

What: An app that makes any photo or video look like it’s made out of Cheetos. Yep, for real.

Who: Cheetos, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Why we care: Look, the world can be a pretty scary, terrible place, so you may need to go far beyond rose-tinted glasses and right to nuclear orange Cheetos Vision. (Insert Donald Trump skin tone joke here.)

Created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners’ innovation group GS&P Labs, the app uses Google’s machine learning Tensorflow program to see Cheetos in images, after learning the features of Cheetos like lines, shapes, and color, applying it to a style transfer model that then converts any image into a Cheetos Vision image. What a time to be alive.