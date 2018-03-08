You Will Not Be Able to Guess Which of These People Does Drag

Who: Cut, the popular YouTube channel behind such viral hits as “Grandmas Smoke Weed for the First Time” and “Match the Job to the Person.”

Why we care: If you can’t make it out to see Kinky Boots on Broadway, this video offers some similar revelations about the “regular” person hidden beneath a drag performer’s gear. “Who Does Drag?” trots out a police lineup of people groomed and dressed at maximum unremarkable and asks strangers to guess which of them is RuPaul-adjacent. The guessers all seem game when they find out what they will be doing–that is, until they see just how difficult this challenge will be. (“Why did I agree to this?” one man asks immediately upon seeing all the hoodies and polo shirts and unassuming faces.) Even with the option of asking the suspects to put on wigs and move around a little, it’s next to impossible. This video is a quick way to let viewers know that, for many drag performers, regular old civilian clothes is what feels like the costume.

Watch a followup to the video below: