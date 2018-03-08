Twitter is suspending accounts that solicit cryptocurrencies

The social media network is following in the footsteps of governments around the world in taking a more hardline approach to cryptocurrencies. Specifically, Twitter has started banning accounts that solicit cryptocurrencies from users. As Reuters reports , Twitter shut down an account last month claiming to be Elon Musk giving away cryptocurrencies.

TechCrunch notes that other accounts not claiming to be famous people have also been recently shut down simply for asking users to send them cryptocurrencies. In a statement provided to Reuters, a Twitter spokesperson said, “We’re aware of this form of manipulation and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner.”MG