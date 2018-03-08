The world’s first flying car you can buy is now on sale

The Dutch company PAL-V is now taking orders for the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer Edition, which makes it the world’s first flying car you can actually buy, reports CNBC. The PAL-V Liberty Pioneer Edition is on display at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland this week. It can hold two people and has a top road speed of 100 mph. Once it’s airborne the PAL-V Liberty can fly up to 11,000 feet and reach a max speed of 350 mph. The first models will ship in 2019, but if you want one, you’ll need to be quick. There are only 90 available and one will set you back half a million euros (about $621,500).